6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why China is now less likely to go to war

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
ChinaWar
Article image for Why China is now less likely to go to war

International relations experts claim China is now less likely to engage in an armed conflict with Taiwan, as they have faced consequences for their “big risks” for the first time in recent years.

Director of defence strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) believes international pressure on the Chinese government to respect Taiwan’s sovereignty has forced them to change their rhetoric.

“I think you can see the US administration … reasserting their legislation around Taiwan, which is the primary flashpoint, saying America wouldn’t stand by if China tried to change Taiwan’s status by force” he told Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast.

“Then you’ve seen Taiwan’s security be in the middle of discussions at the group of seven … and you’ve seen Japan for the first time say that Taiwan is a core security issue for Japan.

“These are all signals to Beijing that Taiwan isn’t going to be left as an internal matter for Beijing to make decisions about, it’s an international matter.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview below

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882