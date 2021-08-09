Why China is now less likely to go to war

International relations experts claim China is now less likely to engage in an armed conflict with Taiwan, as they have faced consequences for their “big risks” for the first time in recent years.

Director of defence strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) believes international pressure on the Chinese government to respect Taiwan’s sovereignty has forced them to change their rhetoric.

“I think you can see the US administration … reasserting their legislation around Taiwan, which is the primary flashpoint, saying America wouldn’t stand by if China tried to change Taiwan’s status by force” he told Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast.

“Then you’ve seen Taiwan’s security be in the middle of discussions at the group of seven … and you’ve seen Japan for the first time say that Taiwan is a core security issue for Japan.

“These are all signals to Beijing that Taiwan isn’t going to be left as an internal matter for Beijing to make decisions about, it’s an international matter.”

