Why child advocates want free childcare for jobless families

Childcare experts want free daycare offered to all families, regardless of their financial situation.

Early Childhood Australia wants families to be offered at least two days a week free of charge, even if their parents are out of work.

Chief executive Samantha Page told Gareth Parker all children should be allowed to benefit from early childhood education.

“All children we know benefit from at least two days a week as a quality early education program, and we would like them to be able to access that, regardless if whether their parents can afford to participate to the fee,” she said.

“And that is particularly to support parents who might be experiencing some difficulties such as homelessness or fleeing domestic violence.”

She said the push is primarily about children receiving adequate education, however it would provide stability for families in need.

“It would mean that parents can seek help from services they need.

“At the moment to access the additional childcare subsidy, which pays the gap so that families can have free access, you have to prove that your children are at risk of abuse and neglect.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)