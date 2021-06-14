Why changes to the school bus system has Jarrahdale parents outraged

Parents have expressed their concern over a school bus service being changed in Jarrahdale, which will mean some students will have to walk extended distances.

The town will now be covered by Transperth instead of the orange school bus service.

Concerned parent Jane Scott told Liam Bartlett about 70 students will be affected.

“We now have one drop-off and pick-up point that will be at the general store,” she said.

“It is impractical for some students that live down the bottom of the hill to be able to access the school bus, instead of having it right out their front door.”

The Public Transport Authority director of corporate communications David Hynes said it’s not a cost cutting measure and is simply adapting to the growing population.

“We are taking away some school bus services, but they have got the entire Transperth network in that area,” he said.

“As new and developing areas grow, we expand the normal Transperth bus network to encompass those growth areas.

“Transperth bus services that service that area at the moment, are going to be increased and expanded.

“Kids won’t have to walk further, they will actually be dropped at the schools.”

