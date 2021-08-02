6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why calls from public phones across Australia are now free

4 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why calls from public phones across Australia are now free

Calls from public phone boxes across the country are now free.

From today, Telstra is waiving fees at its 15,000 phone boxes in a bid to make it easier for people to stay connected in times of crisis.

The move is expected to cost Telstra $5 million in lost revenue.

Telstra CEO Andy Penn told Gareth Parker about 11 million calls a year are made from pay phones.

“230,000 of those were to emergency type services, like triple zero or domestic violence hotlines, so they pay a pretty important life line in the community,” he said.

“It just struck me how important communication is these days, and particularly in times of crisis, and particularly how important it is we keep vulnerable customers connected.”

The phone boxes have a maximum call time of six hours and people will still be charged for international calls from public phones.

Press PLAY below to hear more about why public phones are now free

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882