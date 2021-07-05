Why Ben O’Connor’s parents nearly missed his Tour de France stage win

WA cycling young gun Ben O’Connor has had the biggest win of his career, taking out stage nine at the Tour de France this morning.

The 25-year-old pushed through rain to clinch the stage win, and move up into second overall.

His brother Andrew O’Connor told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson his family are extremely proud.

“It’s just testament to Ben’s commitment and drive, and all the things that he has done to get himself to that level,” he said.

“It’s just surreal watching my baby brother just smash it out on the world’s biggest cycling platform, in a really tough day, and horrible, horrible conditions, so we are just super proud of him.”

Their parents are in France and managed to catch the final part of the stage after Ben told them to go sightseeing, because he didn’t think he’d be in with a chance of winning.

“He had told them the night before: oh don’t worry about watching it, go out and see the sights,” Andrew said.

“We were frantically texting mum and dad, with I think about 60 kilometres to go like: you have to tune in, Ben’s in the big break.

“And they got there in the end.”

(Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images)