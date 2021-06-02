Why Australia’s vaccine rollout is falling behind other countries

An infectious diseases expert says Australia’s vaccine rollout is falling further behind other countries.

Only about 4.36 million doses have been administered so far.

Australian Professor Dale Fisher, who works at the National University Hospital Singapore said the southeast Asian city-state has avoided lockdowns after a third wave of COVID-19, because of high vaccination rates.

“I think we would be back in a circuit breaker … if not for our vaccination rate,” he said.

“We are 40 per cent for the first jab and 30 per cent fully vaccinated.

“By targeting the right people you also save yourself a lot of heartbreak when the borders are breached,”

He said there are three key pillars to rolling out a vaccine.

“One is having the right product, the second is the messaging and the third is the distribution.

“Australia spent 2020 virtually cut of from the rest of the world saying we are going to run for zero cases and wait for the vaccine.

“So it is a little bit surprising why you have spent the year waiting for the vaccine and the vaccine is here and you’re not ready for it.”

