Why Australia’s sideshow industry is on the brink of collapse

Sideshow alley could look very different at the Perth Royal Show this year, with Australia’s travelling show industry on the brink of collapse due to insurance woes.

The remaining two insurers covering public liability have left the Australian market causing carnival businesses to close as policies expire.

West Australian Showmen’s Association president Mitchell Ross told Gareth Parker thousands of people could end up out of work.

“As policies are expiring right now, there is no option in Australia to renew any policies,” he said.

“It is crippling.

“And it is not just amusement rides, the flow-on effect with this will affect jetski hire, boat hire, theme parks, pony rides, camel rides, bouncy castle hire, playcentres with risk activities, hot air ballooning.”

He said it will also have a huge impact on regional communities that hold agricultural shows.

“Showmen … spend around about $82 million in regional and rural communities each year.

“It is a well known fact that a lot of the younger generation, with the disposable income, the rides bring them to the show.

“Agricultural societies and shows will certainly suffer, and the flow on effect is going to hurt dramatically to all sort of events.”

People in the industry who have been impacted by the insurance collapse are urged to complete a survey by AON.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)