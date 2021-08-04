Why Australia’s Peter Bol has been dining alone at the Olympic village

West Australian runner Peter Bol will be out to create history tonight when he represents Australia in the final of the 800 meters in Tokyo.

Bol was fastest in his semi-final on Sunday night, setting a new Australian record, and tonight becomes the first Australian in 53 years to contest the final of the event.

His coach Justin Rinaldi said he has come a long way.

“He has just grown in terms of belief and confidence in his own abilities, it has always been there but until you believe in yourself it doesn’t come to fruition,” he told Gareth Parker.

“This is really five years of work going into a minute 44 worth of running.”

Rinaldi said Bol has been dining alone at the Olympic village in order to focus on his own performance.

“He sent a message saying he is not here to make friends, he is here just to focus on his own preparation, so he is actually quite calm.”

