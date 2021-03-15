Why Australian scientists are calling for a review to prostate cancer treatment

Australian scientists are calling for a review to prostate cancer treatment policies after a new study revealed patients were twice as likely to undergo surgery than have radiation.

The study which was published in the Medical Journal of Australia looked at data from more than 4000 men aged 45 years and over.

Radiation Oncologist at the University of New South Wales, Dr Mei Ling Yap, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker surgery and radiation therapy are treatment options for prostate cancer.

“Both these treatments result in excellent survival rates,” she said.

“We found that twice as many men were receiving surgery over radiation therapy.”

Dr Yap said there needs to be more education for patients to ensure they are fully informed about treatment options.

“Less than one in seven men actually went and saw a radiation oncologist for an opinion prior to having their operation,” she said.

“There are issues around our health system and our health policies that could be looked at to address the disparities that we are seeing in terms of access to treatment.

“It’s important that these men are able to have all options presented to them and be fully aware of what treatment options are available.”

Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in Australian men.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)