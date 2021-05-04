6PR
‘Pull out all stops’: Senator wants stranded Aussies brought home from India

8 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Pull out all stops’: Senator wants stranded Aussies brought home from India

Federal Senator Matt Canavan says he is morally opposed to leaving Australians stranded in India.

It puts him at odds with his own party as well as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt.

The federal government has banned flights from India until May 15 as the country’s COVID-19 crisis deepens.

“At the start of the pandemic we flew planes over to Wuhan to bring Australians back, that was in a time when we had not established quarantine systems here, we didn’t know how bad the coronavirus was,” he told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“We have gone all that way in fourteen months, and now we just wash our hands, and I find that is really sad.

“I think we should pull out all stops here.

“If this was a war or terrorist attack or something else, we would be trying to get Australians out of harms way.”

Press PLAY to hear more

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

 

News
