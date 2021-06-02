6PR
Why Australia could be heading towards a ‘plant-based revolution’

8 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
The man who founded Australian fast-food chain Hungry Jacks claims the food industry is heading for a “plant-based revolution”.

Rich-lister Jack Cowin said while the beef industry continues to grow, pressure on climate change will see some meat-eaters convert to a plant-based diet.

“It is much more efficient and cost effective to be able to take protein out of a plant and turn it into a meat than using the cow,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“If you do something which is appreciably cheaper and tastes as good, common sense is that this will grow.

“By 2030 we’re saying maybe 10 per cent of the market will have converted to plant based meat.”

Press PLAY to hear why Australia could be headed towards a plant-based revolution 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
