Why Aussies should start their Christmas shopping now

The director of a freight forwarding service in Perth is urging people to start their Christmas shopping now.

Last year retailers scrambled to get stock after the international shipping industry was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shipping Director at EES Shipping, Brian Hack, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker retailers need to start stocking up now

“After what happened last year, we can’t ignore the fact that international shipping and logistics hasn’t corrected itself from the COVID issues that plagued us last year,” he said.

“It’s still a very large issue worldwide.

“The best thing you can do is a little bit of preparation and maybe look at your Christmas ordering just a little bit earlier this year.”

