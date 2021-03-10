Why an infectious diseases expert is concerned about vaccine wastage

One of Australia’s leading infectious diseases experts is calling for state governments to reveal how many COVID vaccine doses are being wasted around the country.

More than 100,000 Australians have now had the injection since the roll out began, but Australia is still behind the US, UK and Europe.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning, Professor Peter Collignon said data on vaccine wastage should be made public.

“Wastage is an issue with these multi dose vaccines, and I think we need transparent data,” he said.

“With any multi-dose vaccine often 20 even 30 per cent of the vaccine can be wasted, we can not afford to do that.

“Vaccines are in short supply and they are gonna be in short supply for another six months at least, so we want to make sure whatever waste there is it’s minimized.”

Questions have also been raised about some states who have only administered around 25 percent of their doses.

“I don’t think we should be too critical of the states that might have had a lower percentage being rolled out,” Professor Collignon said.

“We have controlled it in Australia so it doesn’t travel quickly, so we don’t have to rush this.”

WA has dished out more than 11,000 jabs since late last month.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)