6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why an eastern states economist..

Why an eastern states economist says WA needs to stop whinging about GST

40 mins ago
Liam Bartlett & 6PR
Article image for Why an eastern states economist says WA needs to stop whinging about GST

A leading economist believes West Australians need to stop whinging about GST.

Premier Mark McGowan says protecting WA’s share of the tax is one of the main reasons he appointed himself Treasurer.

Saul Eslake told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett WA received more than it deserved for many years prior to the mining boom.

“For more than 70 years Western Australia got more of that money than it would have done if it was carved up on the basis of population share.”

He criticized the Premier for taking on the role as Treasurer and said the dual role has proven unsucceful in the past.

“The quality of economic policy making has fallen away because there isn’t a more visible debate between political and economic considerations.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett & 6PR
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882