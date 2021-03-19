Why an eastern states economist says WA needs to stop whinging about GST

A leading economist believes West Australians need to stop whinging about GST.

Premier Mark McGowan says protecting WA’s share of the tax is one of the main reasons he appointed himself Treasurer.

Saul Eslake told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett WA received more than it deserved for many years prior to the mining boom.

“For more than 70 years Western Australia got more of that money than it would have done if it was carved up on the basis of population share.”

He criticized the Premier for taking on the role as Treasurer and said the dual role has proven unsucceful in the past.

“The quality of economic policy making has fallen away because there isn’t a more visible debate between political and economic considerations.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)