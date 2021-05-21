Why an advertising blitz could be the key to borders reopening

Advertising guru and 3AW Breakfast host Russel Howcroft says the government should splash more cash on a major advertising campaign to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett he said it will build community confidence in the jab.

“There is no question that advertising is going to play a major role,” Howcroft said.

“There is a rule of thumb Liam, for every negative story, you need seven positive.

“At some point in time, and from my perspective, as soon as possible, borders need to open and we need to start re-engaging with the world.

“That isn’t going to be able to happen unless we have 70 per cent of the population vaccinated.”

He said the campaign should address things that people fear, including blood clots.

“We need the data out there,” he said.

“Just data that people can relate to so that they can get it into their mind that it is highly, highly unlikely.”

Press PLAY to hear his ideas for the campaign