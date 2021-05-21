6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why an advertising blitz could..

Why an advertising blitz could be the key to borders reopening

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Why an advertising blitz could be the key to borders reopening

Advertising guru and 3AW Breakfast host Russel Howcroft says the government should splash more cash on a major advertising campaign to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett he said it will build community confidence in the jab.

“There is no question that advertising is going to play a major role,” Howcroft said.

“There is a rule of thumb Liam, for every negative story, you need seven positive.

“At some point in time, and from my perspective, as soon as possible, borders need to open and we need to start re-engaging with the world.

“That isn’t going to be able to happen unless we have 70 per cent of the population vaccinated.”

He said the campaign should address things that people fear, including blood clots.

“We need the data out there,” he said.

“Just data that people can relate to so that they can get it into their mind that it is highly, highly unlikely.”

Press PLAY to hear his ideas for the campaign

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882