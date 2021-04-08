Why a Perth cancer patient is facing eviction from her home

Less than a week after the rental moratorium ended, more West Australians are on the brink of homelessness.

Vickie Elizabeth is on a disability pension as she battles brain cancer.

Her landlord wants to increase her rent by $40 dollars a week, but she says she can’t afford it – and her landlords aren’t showing any compassion.

“It was a big shock, ” she said.

“I have looked after the property like it’s my own.

“It’s quite sad really because I think it’s really all about money, and unfortunately we don’t all have the spare money, and I am one of those people.”

Vickie has been served an eviction notice and has 60 days to get out of the house.

Shelter WA CEO Michelle McKenzie told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett unfortunately Vickie’s story isn’t the only one.

“It’s heartbreaking, we are hearing thousands of stories like Vickie’s,” she said.

“This is a statewide issue, and the impact on people in terms of their health and mental health is just awful.”

