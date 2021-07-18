Why a man is on a quest to attend every local council meeting across Perth

A Perth man is on a quest to attend a meeting at every local council across the Perth metro area.

David Price expects it will take at least six months to sit through all 27 council meetings.

“I recognise that I am a little strange, and very eccentric some would say,” he told Gareth Parker.

“There is a purpose to it, I have written four books on meetings and meeting procedure and I am writing another one, and this is all part of getting the research for that.

“I have done Melville, Cambridge, Claremont, Swan, Wanneroo and Armadale.”

He said he has recognised some common traits amongst each council meeting.

“There is a huge disparity within each council, of the councillors ability to speak concisely and with clarity.

“Some people can get their point across in 30 seconds, and some people speak for 10 minutes and you still don’t know what they have said.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)