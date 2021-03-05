Why a leading criminologist believes Melissa Caddick could still be alive

A renowned Australian criminologist believes there is a possibility Melissa Caddick, whose decomposed foot washed up on a remote NSW beach, could still be alive.

Ms Caddick was reported missing last year shortly after the Australian Federal Police raided her family home.

It’s alleged she misappropriated millions of dollars from her clients.

Her foot was discovered by campers inside a shoe on Bournda Beach south and DNA tests linked the remains to Ms Caddick.

Associate Professor Xanthe Mallett, who is a criminologist from the University of Newcastle, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett there is a chance she could still be alive.

“It’s not likely she is still alive, but it’s possible based on the evidence that we have,” she said.

“All we can prove at the moment is she has lost a foot.

“The evidence of decomposition suggests that it hadn’t been in the water for three months.”

(Photo: NSW Police.)