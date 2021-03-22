6PR
Why a Gosnells councillor has been missing in action

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why a Gosnells councillor has been missing in action

Questions are again being raised over the movement of a City of Gosnells councillor – who was living and working in Victoria.

Julie Jones had been working as a real estate agent in Melbourne and flying back to Perth to attend council meetings.

She defended the move – claiming she was fully committed to both jobs.

Now it’s been revealed she recently missed several meetings.

City of Gosnells Mayor David Goode has admitted he hadn’t heard from Ms Jones for a month until this morning, when her whereabouts were questioned on air during the Rumour File.

He told 6PR’s Gareth Parker she is stuck in Melbourne because of her sick dog.

“I was assuming she would be returning to Perth early to mid march,” he said.

“I have had a message from her in the last half an hour saying I’m in Melbourne and unfortunately I have had to wait to collect my dog.”

It’s understood the dog had “unexpected eye surgery” and was unfit to fly.

Ms Jones is expected to return to Perth on Thursday.

“She is driving back across the Nullarbor.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Julie Jones Councillor – City Of Gosnells/ Facebook.) 

