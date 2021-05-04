6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why a doctor is telling couples to get a ‘sleep divorce’

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Why a doctor is telling couples to get a ‘sleep divorce’

A British doctor has gone viral after suggesting couples should consider a “sleep divorce” if they want better quality rest.

NHS surgeon Dr Karan Raj made the suggestion in a video posted on TikTok, which has been viewed more than half a million times.

Board Member of Sleep Health Foundation, Professor Dorothy Bruck, while it’s not common place, she agrees sleeping in different beds increases the quality of sleep for many.

“It’s often the issue that one person is noisy or restless and the other person is lighter [sleeper],” she said.

“People feel a lot better when they get a good night’s sleep.”

Research conducted by the foundation puts the cost of a bad night’s sleep to the Australian economy at around $66 billion.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the benefits of ‘sleep divorce’:

Oliver Peterson
HealthLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882