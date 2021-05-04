Why a doctor is telling couples to get a ‘sleep divorce’

A British doctor has gone viral after suggesting couples should consider a “sleep divorce” if they want better quality rest.

NHS surgeon Dr Karan Raj made the suggestion in a video posted on TikTok, which has been viewed more than half a million times.

Board Member of Sleep Health Foundation, Professor Dorothy Bruck, while it’s not common place, she agrees sleeping in different beds increases the quality of sleep for many.

“It’s often the issue that one person is noisy or restless and the other person is lighter [sleeper],” she said.

“People feel a lot better when they get a good night’s sleep.”

Research conducted by the foundation puts the cost of a bad night’s sleep to the Australian economy at around $66 billion.

