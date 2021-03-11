6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why a ‘democracy sausage’ may..

Why a ‘democracy sausage’ may be hard to find when voting this Saturday

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why a ‘democracy sausage’ may be hard to find when voting this Saturday

Western Australians are being warned the iconic “democracy sausage” may be harder to find on Saturday than previous elections due to an increase in people voting early.

And it’s feared many schools and community groups could miss out on vital fundraising money as a result.

“We suspect some people may not run sausage sizzles that used to,” Annette Tyler, sausage intelligence manager at Democracy Sausage, told Gareth Parker.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 6PR

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882