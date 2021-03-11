Why a ‘democracy sausage’ may be hard to find when voting this Saturday

Western Australians are being warned the iconic “democracy sausage” may be harder to find on Saturday than previous elections due to an increase in people voting early.

And it’s feared many schools and community groups could miss out on vital fundraising money as a result.

“We suspect some people may not run sausage sizzles that used to,” Annette Tyler, sausage intelligence manager at Democracy Sausage, told Gareth Parker.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 6PR