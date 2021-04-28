6PR
Why 85% of the events industry say the state government ‘failed’ them

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why 85% of the events industry say the state government ‘failed’ them

The events sector has joined calls for further financial support for businesses and people impacted by lockdowns.

Treasury estimates about $70 million was lost over the three-day snap lockdown, but the Australian Hotels Association believe it’s closer to $100 million.

Chair of the Events Industry Association of WA Tim Kennedy said majority of workers support lockdowns if it means keeping the virus at bay, but there has to be some kind of assistance.

“The event industry has been on its knees since this pandemic started in march, and despite the industry working incredibly hard to work its way out of it, the industry has been subjected to ongoing restrictions throughout this entire pandemic,” he told Gareth Parker.

“80 per cent of the event industry supports the work the government is doing in fighting the pandemic.

“But in the same token, 85 per cent have turned around and said the state government has failed the event industry so far.

“When we have a budget that’s operating in surplus we think it is reasonable that if we continue to take-one for the community, that the state government use some of that surplus to try and find ways to assist our event businesses to get through this pandemic.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

News
