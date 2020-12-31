Where to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks in WA
As Western Australians prepare to celebrate one of the craziest years on record, 6PR have prepared a list of fireworks locations across the state.
6PR’s Mark Gibson and Andrea Burns spoke to Rob Cardile from Cardile Fireworks who is responsible for a number of fireworks displays across the state.
“With all the shows we are doing this evening there will be at least a couple of tonnes of explosives going off,” he said.
Below is a full list of fireworks displays across the state.
Metro Area
Rottnest Island – 9pm
Northbridge – 9pm and Midnight
Gloucester Park – Midnight
Claremont Showgrounds – Midnight
Regional WA
Albany Jetty – 9pm
Esperance Foreshore – 9pm
Cocos Islands – 9pm
Karratha Speedway – 9.30pm
Busselton Jetty – 9.30pm
Bunbury Trotting Club -10.30pm
