Where to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks in WA

As Western Australians prepare to celebrate one of the craziest years on record, 6PR have prepared a list of fireworks locations across the state.

6PR’s Mark Gibson and Andrea Burns spoke to Rob Cardile from Cardile Fireworks who is responsible for a number of fireworks displays across the state.

“With all the shows we are doing this evening there will be at least a couple of tonnes of explosives going off,” he said.

Below is a full list of fireworks displays across the state.

Metro Area

Rottnest Island – 9pm

Northbridge – 9pm and Midnight

Gloucester Park – Midnight

Claremont Showgrounds – Midnight

Regional WA

Albany Jetty – 9pm

Esperance Foreshore – 9pm

Cocos Islands – 9pm

Karratha Speedway – 9.30pm

Busselton Jetty – 9.30pm

Bunbury Trotting Club -10.30pm

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)