6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Where to find the cheapest fuel in Perth

7 hours ago
Jane Marwick
Article image for Where to find the cheapest fuel in Perth

FuelWatch have released a list of the cheapest petrol retailers in Perth for 2020 and two fuel stations have taken out the top position.

Commissioner for Consumer Protection Lanie Chopping told 6PR Mornings the title went to Costco who had an average price of 95.1 cents per litre for unleaded petrol, and Liberty at Gosnells who had an average of 102.9 cents per litre. 

“We have given a joint award this year mainly because Costco has a membership based system,” she said.

The average price for unleaded petrol in the Perth metro area for 2020 was 119 cents per litre, which came in much lower than the previous year at 140.2 cents per litre. 

Ms Chopping said people can save up to $1200 a year by shopping on the cheapest day and using the fuel watch website.

“Retailers basically are setting a pricing policy, and they tend to try to do whatever they can to outwit each other,” she said.

“At the moment we’ve got cheap days on Monday and Tuesday, and then we see the price goes up on Wednesday and Thursdays.”

Independent retailers dominated the cheapest top ten this year. 

“Don’t be brand loyal … shop around using the fuel watch app, you can get really good prices,” she said.

TOP 10 ULP retailers in Perth for 2020.

1. Costco Perth Airport – 95.1

1. Liberty Gosnells – 102.9

2. FastFuel 24/7 Forrestfield – 106.0

3. Puma High Wycombe – 108.8

4. Vibe Charles St North Perth – 111.0

5. Vibe Nollamara – 111.1

6. Better Choice Tuart Hill – 111.2

7. Liberty Beckenham – 111.5

8. NightOwl Shell Bellevue – 112.0

9. Better Choice Bellevue – 112.2

10. Vibe Byford – 112.20

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Jane Marwick
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882