Where to find the cheapest fuel in Perth

FuelWatch have released a list of the cheapest petrol retailers in Perth for 2020 and two fuel stations have taken out the top position.

Commissioner for Consumer Protection Lanie Chopping told 6PR Mornings the title went to Costco who had an average price of 95.1 cents per litre for unleaded petrol, and Liberty at Gosnells who had an average of 102.9 cents per litre.

“We have given a joint award this year mainly because Costco has a membership based system,” she said.

The average price for unleaded petrol in the Perth metro area for 2020 was 119 cents per litre, which came in much lower than the previous year at 140.2 cents per litre.

Ms Chopping said people can save up to $1200 a year by shopping on the cheapest day and using the fuel watch website.

“Retailers basically are setting a pricing policy, and they tend to try to do whatever they can to outwit each other,” she said.

“At the moment we’ve got cheap days on Monday and Tuesday, and then we see the price goes up on Wednesday and Thursdays.”

Independent retailers dominated the cheapest top ten this year.

“Don’t be brand loyal … shop around using the fuel watch app, you can get really good prices,” she said.

TOP 10 ULP retailers in Perth for 2020.

1. Costco Perth Airport – 95.1

1. Liberty Gosnells – 102.9

2. FastFuel 24/7 Forrestfield – 106.0

3. Puma High Wycombe – 108.8

4. Vibe Charles St North Perth – 111.0

5. Vibe Nollamara – 111.1

6. Better Choice Tuart Hill – 111.2

7. Liberty Beckenham – 111.5

8. NightOwl Shell Bellevue – 112.0

9. Better Choice Bellevue – 112.2

10. Vibe Byford – 112.20

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)