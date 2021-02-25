Where to find Australia’s first non-alcoholic bar

A Melbourne-based distillery have launched Australia’s first non-alcoholic bar, which is set to open in late April.

Brunswick Aces Distillery will be the first of its kind in Australia, turning the idea of a traditional bar on its head.

Brunswick Aces co-owner, Stuart Henshall, told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday the bar offers a space for non-drinkers to enjoy a night out.

“Not everyone wants to have that hangover, but wants a night out with their mates” he said.

The bar on Weston Street in Brunswick East is expected to offer an extensive range of booze-free drinks.

“There is an entire range of non-alcoholic, beers, wines, spirits, and curated cocktails.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)