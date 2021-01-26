6PR
Wheelie bin victim identified as missing man

35 mins ago
6PR News
Article image for Wheelie bin victim identified as missing man

A body found in a national park dam has been identified as a 51-year-old man who was listed as a missing person about a week ago.

The man’s body was discovered by members of the public at John Forrest National Park on Monday afternoon.

They noticed an awful smell coming from a wheelie bin which was floating in the water, and upon closer inspection they saw a body protruding from the bin.

Police were called and the remains were found wrapped in plastic inside the wheelie bin.

Homicide detectives scoured the dam yesterday looking for clues, with the help of a group of recruits bussed in from the academy.

The victim’s name is yet to be released publicly, and it’s unclear why a public alert was never issued to locate him.

Homicide detectives are working to determine how long his body had been floating in the water, but they believe the murder wasn’t the work of an experienced killer.

Anyone who was in the area and saw suspicious activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)

News
