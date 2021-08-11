What’s Trending | Young pitch invader steals the spotlight

A mother has been forced to run on to the field of a Major League Soccer game in the United States after her pitch-invading toddler made a great escape.

The two-year-old was captured running on to the field of the FC Cincinnati and Orlando City FC soccer game.

His mother chases after him, before slide tackling him and scooping him off the field.

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day. 😂

pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

