6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What’s Trending | Young pitch..

What’s Trending | Young pitch invader steals the spotlight

4 hours ago
SEE THE VIDEO
Article image for What’s Trending | Young pitch invader steals the spotlight

A mother has been forced to run on to the field of a Major League Soccer game in the United States after her pitch-invading toddler made a great escape.

The two-year-old was captured running on to the field of the FC Cincinnati and Orlando City FC soccer game.

His mother chases after him, before slide tackling him and scooping him off the field.

Press PLAY to watch the hilarious video

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

SEE THE VIDEO
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882