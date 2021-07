A man on holiday with a group of friends in Tennessee in the United States has had to shoo a black bear from his car – after the animal managed to break inside.

Mobile phone footage shows the man opening the front passenger door, using it as a shield between himself and the bear, as he and his friends try to coax it out.

The bear ran off, leaving behind a trail of damage.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)