WHAT’S TRENDING | Tree lopping on a budget

8 hours ago
A video of someone attempting to lop down a tree in a ute has caused a stir online.

The ute uses a rope to pull the tree, but gets flung into the air in the process.

The tree then comes tumbling down behind it.

(Photo: Bell Tower Times/Twitter.)

