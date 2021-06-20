WHAT’S TRENDING | Tree lopping on a budget

A video of someone attempting to lop down a tree in a ute has caused a stir online.

The ute uses a rope to pull the tree, but gets flung into the air in the process.

The tree then comes tumbling down behind it.

Press PLAY to watch the video

Who needs expensive tree lopping services when you have a Ranger? Getting the job done in Mandurah (picklesplastering insta) pic.twitter.com/D5qpaQt3RS — The Bell Tower Times (@BellTowerTimes) June 19, 2021

(Photo: Bell Tower Times/Twitter.)