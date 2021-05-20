WHAT’S TRENDING | Reporter photobombed by billboard

An ABC Melbourne reporter has been hilariously photo-bombed by a billboard.

Richard Willingham was doing a live cross on the state budget when a billboard advertising a local strip-club pulled up directly behind him.

The billboard was advertising “free entry” to the Spearmint Rhino.

Just tuned in to the 7pm ABC TV news to learn about state budget and one of the first things I was told was that it’s free entry to strip joint Spearmint Rhino tonight. Brilliant photo bomb if planned. Watch this. ⁦@rwillingham⁩ pic.twitter.com/LfkiLifgFq — Stephen Mayne (@MayneReport) May 20, 2021

(Photo: Stephen Mayne/ Twitter.)