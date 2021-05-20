6PR
WHAT’S TRENDING | Reporter photobombed by billboard

6 hours ago
An ABC Melbourne reporter has been hilariously photo-bombed by a billboard.

Richard Willingham was doing a live cross on the state budget when a billboard advertising a local strip-club pulled up directly behind him.

The billboard was advertising “free entry” to the Spearmint Rhino.

(Photo: Stephen Mayne/ Twitter.)

News
