6PR
WHAT’S TRENDING | Premier mask fail

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WHAT’S TRENDING | Premier mask fail

As Western Australian’s adjusted to life in lockdown yesterday, one of the most challenging things was adapting to wearing a mask for the first time since the pandemic began.

And even the Premier struggled with the adjustment.

He was captured struggling to put his mask on at yesterdays press conference, covering his eyes instead of his face, in a complete mask fail that we can all relate to!

Check out the hilarious video below. 

(Photo: Bell Tower Times.)

Gareth Parker
News
