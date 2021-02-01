WHAT’S TRENDING | Premier mask fail

As Western Australian’s adjusted to life in lockdown yesterday, one of the most challenging things was adapting to wearing a mask for the first time since the pandemic began.

And even the Premier struggled with the adjustment.

He was captured struggling to put his mask on at yesterdays press conference, covering his eyes instead of his face, in a complete mask fail that we can all relate to!

Check out the hilarious video below.

When you’re not sure if you’re going to a swinger’s party or a press conference (Michael A) pic.twitter.com/qJupOdnIXA — The Bell Tower Times (@BellTowerTimes) February 1, 2021

(Photo: Bell Tower Times.)