6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WHAT’S TRENDING | Hilarious Nutella..

WHAT’S TRENDING | Hilarious Nutella mistake

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
What's Trending
Article image for WHAT’S TRENDING | Hilarious Nutella mistake

A video of a young boy attempting to spell the word Nutella incorrectly has gone viral online.

He sounds out “N-U-T-E-L-L-A” correctly, but when asked what the word is he confidently yells “peanut butter!”

The hilarious video has been shared to Tik Tok and has since had millions of views.

Press PLAY to watch the video

@badgalsavvvY’all pls use this sound omg 💀💀 #fyp #foryou #Destinationdepop #ZitHappens #WorthTheWait♬ PEANOT BOTTAH – Savanah hehe

(Photo: badgalsavvv/ Tik Tok.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882