6PR
What’s Trending | Gladys Berejiklian State of Origin snap goes viral

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
What's Trending
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian posted an image of herself to Twitter ahead of last night’s State of Origin clash and it has since gone viral.

“Getting ready for Game 1. Go the @nswblues !” she wrote in the caption.

Punters were quick to turn the picture of her holding an unopened can of Coke into a meme.

Check some of them out below.

(Photo: Gladys Berejiklian/ Twitter.)

