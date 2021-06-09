What’s Trending | Gladys Berejiklian State of Origin snap goes viral

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian posted an image of herself to Twitter ahead of last night’s State of Origin clash and it has since gone viral.

“Getting ready for Game 1. Go the @nswblues !” she wrote in the caption.

Punters were quick to turn the picture of her holding an unopened can of Coke into a meme.

Check some of them out below.

Just Gladys and Scomo getting to work pic.twitter.com/n0RLzHCCCA — John Delmenico (@thebigjohnnyd) June 9, 2021

‘Gladys watches things’ should be the new Bernie meme https://t.co/eDixidqBYv pic.twitter.com/CmGyNlyxsX — Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) June 9, 2021

Gladys Berejiklian watches NYE 2015 unfold in Manchester, UK pic.twitter.com/X6Kf6Qzs0g — will kelly (@_wkelly_) June 9, 2021

Gladys is one hell of a woman – she even found time last night to interview Harry and Meghan #auspol #GladysBerejiklian pic.twitter.com/4KYBVKRTHD — NaroshS (@NaroshSnow) June 9, 2021

“Getting ready for our Sun to exhaust its hydrogen fuel source and explode. Go supernova !” https://t.co/lXE3baKDsH pic.twitter.com/uaMprCzn3z — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) June 9, 2021

(Photo: Gladys Berejiklian/ Twitter.)