6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What’s Trending | Donald Trump’..

What’s Trending | Donald Trump’s wardrobe blunder

16 hours ago
SEE THE VIDEO
Article image for What’s Trending | Donald Trump’s wardrobe blunder

Donald Trump has made his first major return to the political stage in North Carolina, but it was his pants that had everyone talking.

Viewers speculated on social media that the former US president was wearing his pants backwards, claiming there was no zip at the front.

Press PLAY to watch the video

(Photo: Brandon Friedman/ Twitter.)

SEE THE VIDEO
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882