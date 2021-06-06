What’s Trending | Donald Trump’s wardrobe blunder

Donald Trump has made his first major return to the political stage in North Carolina, but it was his pants that had everyone talking.

Viewers speculated on social media that the former US president was wearing his pants backwards, claiming there was no zip at the front.

Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I’m wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

(Photo: Brandon Friedman/ Twitter.)