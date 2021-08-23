6PR
  • Home
  • News
  • What’s Trending | Dominos attempts..

What’s Trending | Dominos attempts viral watermelon pizza

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for What’s Trending | Dominos attempts viral watermelon pizza

A viral video of a man making watermelon pizza has got the attention of Dominos Australia.

Oli Paterson posted the video to Tik Tok in June, and it instantly went viral.

@elburritomonsterI can’t actually recommend this enough♬ Watermelon Sugar – Paul Moonlight

In the video he grills a piece of watermelon before topping it with sauce, cheese and pepperoni.

Dominos Australia has now decided to give it a try, saying “customers always ask for a low carb crust”.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Domino’s Australia (@dominos_au)

(Photo: Dominos Australia/ Instagram.)

Gareth Parker
News
