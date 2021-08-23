What’s Trending | Dominos attempts viral watermelon pizza

A viral video of a man making watermelon pizza has got the attention of Dominos Australia.

Oli Paterson posted the video to Tik Tok in June, and it instantly went viral.

In the video he grills a piece of watermelon before topping it with sauce, cheese and pepperoni.

Dominos Australia has now decided to give it a try, saying “customers always ask for a low carb crust”.

(Photo: Dominos Australia/ Instagram.)