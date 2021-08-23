What’s Trending | Dominos attempts viral watermelon pizza
A viral video of a man making watermelon pizza has got the attention of Dominos Australia.
Oli Paterson posted the video to Tik Tok in June, and it instantly went viral.
@elburritomonsterI can’t actually recommend this enough♬ Watermelon Sugar – Paul Moonlight
In the video he grills a piece of watermelon before topping it with sauce, cheese and pepperoni.
Dominos Australia has now decided to give it a try, saying “customers always ask for a low carb crust”.
(Photo: Dominos Australia/ Instagram.)