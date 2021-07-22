6PR
What’s Trending | Dads roasted for the way they eat nuts

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for What’s Trending | Dads roasted for the way they eat nuts

The internet is roasting dads for an incredibly common trait that is somewhat strange.

People are realising that all dads shake snacks, specifically nuts, in their hands before they eat them.

Videos of the bizarre habit, which has been labeled a “dad move”, are circulating on Tik Tok.

@bella_boo__caught them in a total dad move #dadmoves #dadmodeactivated #homedepot #why #dadmoves101♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

6PR digital content producer Megan Birch witnessed the unusual habit when she caught Gareth Parker stealing jelly beans from the boss’ stash at work.

Press PLAY to hear Gareth explain why he shakes his snacks before eating them

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

