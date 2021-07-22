What’s Trending | Dads roasted for the way they eat nuts

The internet is roasting dads for an incredibly common trait that is somewhat strange.

People are realising that all dads shake snacks, specifically nuts, in their hands before they eat them.

Videos of the bizarre habit, which has been labeled a “dad move”, are circulating on Tik Tok.

6PR digital content producer Megan Birch witnessed the unusual habit when she caught Gareth Parker stealing jelly beans from the boss’ stash at work.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)