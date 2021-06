A new filter that turns peoples faces into Disney characters is trending on social media.

Check out what some of 6PR’s presenters look like below.

GARETH PARKER – 6PR BREAKFAST

PADDY SWEENEY – 6PR SPORT

LINDSAY BRENNAN – 6PR NEWS

LIAM BARTLETT – 6PR MORNINGS

OLIVER PETERSON – PERTH LIVE

STEVE MILLS – MILLSY AT MIDDAY