6PR
What’s this Chinese fishing facility really about?

4 hours ago
Jane Marwick
The Papua New Guinea government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese company Fujian Zhonghong Fishery Limited to build a $132 million multi-functional industrial park on the island of Daru under Bejing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Federal Shadow Minister for International Development & the Pacific Pat Conroy believes the Morrison Government has dropped the ball. He told Jane Marwick the Federal Government needs to ensure the facility will not deplete fish stock or threaten national security.

“This facility is way too large for its requirement, we know it’s multi purpose, so what are the other purposes?”

“The Chinese fishing fleet aren’t just there to fish and that’s why we are concerned,” says Mr Conroy.

Click play to hear more 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

AustraliaNews
