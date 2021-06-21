What’s prompted travellers to take up thrill-seeking activities

Tourism operators are seeing a new trend in the wake of the pandemic, with people choosing thrill-seeking activities.

Activities like skydiving and bungee jumping have seen a surge in popularity compared to more conventional experiences.

Experience Co CEO and former boss of Tourism Australia John O’Sullivan told Gareth Parker the pandemic has given some people a new lease on life.

“COVID has unleashed the inner dare-devil across Australia,” he said.

“We have seen people come out of the pandemic, and come out of various states of lockdown and say look all those things we had on that to-do list … we want to get out there and do those experiences.”

However, he said some tourism providers who were hit hard by the pandemic are still struggling to get back to pre-COVID levels, despite a surge in Australians holidaying locally.

Uncertainty around borders and travel restrictions has made many people wary of travelling interstate, limiting the tourism sector’s recovery.

“The biggest driver of travel is about consumer confidence … if I know that I can get to a destination and get back home again that is the biggest driver of picking a destination,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“Because of the unpredictability of them … that has caused people to focus more on intrastate holidays.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)