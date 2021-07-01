6PR
What’s on the agenda for today’s National Cabinet meeting

9 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
The Prime Minister has ended his two-weeks in quarantine, and will hold his second National Cabinet meeting today

Scott Morrison held an emergency meeting with his state and territory counterparts on Monday, as half the country entered lockdown.

He will hold another virtual meeting this morning, to give Premiers and Chief Ministers an update on where things stand with the vaccine rollout.

6PR federal political editor Michael Pachi told Oliver Peterson Australia’s vaccine rollout will be high on the agenda.

“I think it will be a pretty robust discussion on whether or not there should be a target that each state wants to achieve before they consider lockdowns,” he said.

Labor leaders will push for a drastic reduction in the number of international arrivals, until the latest COVID-19 outbreak is brought under control, and more people are vaccinated.

The government has signaled it’s prepared to consider a lower cap.

Press PLAY to hear more from 6PR’s federal political editor

(Photo: Sam Mooy / Getty Images.)

