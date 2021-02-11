What’s next for Treasurer Ben Wyatt after politics

Western Australian Treasurer Ben Wyatt is preparing to walk away from politics at the next election to focus on his family.

He joined 6PR’s Steve Mills in the studio today to reflect on the highs and lows of his time in politics.

“What makes the job so exciting is that it’s so diverse, it’s so dynamic, you never really know when you get up each morning where your day is going to go,” he said.

Also serving as the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, he hopes to continue assisting Indigenous Western Australians in his next career.

“I have had a lifetime of aboriginal affairs, and I expect post politics I will continue to be involved one way or the other.”

And while there has been a lot of speculation around what he might do next, the Treasurer says he is keeping his options open.

“I want to do something different … but I don’t know what that looks like yet.”

Minister Wyatt said he will miss politics but he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and two daughters.

“I found I was missing a lot of things with my kids, when parliament sits four nights a week, I get home and everyone is in bed,” Minister Wyatt said.

“The private sector can be more reliable, you know what your diary looks like, that’s just impossible in political life.”

The Treasurer said he may even consider a career in federal politics once his children are older.

“I’d never rule it out, because the commonwealth parliament and the federal issues are dynamic and exciting”

Click play to hear the full interview.