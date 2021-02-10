6PR
What’s next for Eddie McGuire in wake of Collingwood resignation

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
There is growing speculation of what Eddie McGuire will do next after stepping down as Collingwood president yesterday.

McGuire quit effective immediately, after facing fierce backlash for his handling of an internal report into racism at the club.

6PR entertainment reporter Peter Ford is predicting his future will be in politics.

“Eddie is not going too far, Eddie is going into politics,” Ford said.

“He has hired Sharon McCrohan who basically has been former media advisor to Bill Shorten, and Steve Bracks in Victoria, the former Premier.

“You don’t hire someone like that unless you have a need for them.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast. 

(Photo: Graham Denholm/ Getty Images.)

