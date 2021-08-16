What’s next after ATO refuses to disclose JobKeeper payments

The Australian Taxation Office has refused to handover a list of more than 10,000 companies who received JobKeeper payments, detailing how much they received.

Independent senator Rex Patrick moved a motion in the senate calling for the ATO to produce the JobKeeper records in the interest of transparency.

But ATO commissioner Chris Jordan has refused claiming it would “undermine confidence in the tax system”.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, Mr Patrick said he will now ask the senate to reject the tax commissioner’s claim.

“I don’t think there is any justification for withholding this information, ” he said.

“I am putting another motion to the senate next Monday … asking them to insist upon the order.”

“It is about the amount of money they received from the Australian taxpayer, and Australian taxpayers have an absolute right to understand that.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)