What’s fuelling Australia’s excess salt consumption

Australians are eating almost twice the recommended amount of salt, sparking serious health concerns.

A study from the George Institute for Global Health reveals Australia hasn’t got the message when it comes to reducing salt intake.

Study author, Doctor Kathy Trieu, pointed to one major driver of excess salt consumption — pre-packaged food.

“By reducing salt across the population we can save thousand of lives, and save millions in healthcare costs each year,” she told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“The recommend amount of salt per day is actually five grams of salt, which is about a teaspoon.

“Most of our salt comes from processed and packaged food, that’s why it’s quite hard to tell if your having the recommended limit or more.”

Excess salt consumption causes high blood pressure, and increases the risk of stroke, heart disease and stomach cancer.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)