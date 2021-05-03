6PR
What’s fueling the massive surge in dirt bike sales

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Australians have fallen in love with dirt bikes post-COVID with sales exploding in 2020 and 2021.

Bikesales editor Dylan Ruddy told 6PR’s Gareth Parker motorcycle sales were up by 22.1 per cent in 2020, and off-road bike sales were up by 30.3 per cent.

“In 2020 we saw a big rise in motorcycle sales figures in general, but particularly the off-road segment,” he said.

“That trend has actually continued into 2021 and new dirt bike sales are up 88.9 per cent in the first quarter.

He said the pandemic has had a major impact on the surge in sales.

“We ran a survey last year at Bikesales and 61 per cent of respondents said they were more likely to buy a bike because of COVID.

“Another 29 per cent said they had additional savings because they weren’t travelling.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

