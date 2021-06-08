6PR
What’s behind the outage that crashed the world’s biggest websites

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for What’s behind the outage that crashed the world’s biggest websites

A massive outage hit huge parts of the internet overnight, taking down major websites including Spotify, Netflix, Amazon, the New York Times and the BBC.

The website service provider, Fastly, quickly identified and resolved the problem, but the issue left users confused for about an hour.

Technology expert Trevor Long said the major content delivery network reported a widespread failure of it’s computer systems.

“Basically a whole bunch of computers went down, and those computers are relied on by all of these websites to essentially deliver their content to everyone,” he told Gareth Parker.

“Whether they were under attack, or whether someone flicked a switch or made an error in the system, everything was brought down.

“It was a fundamental failure of the business, in the single thing they are meant to do.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the outage 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

 

