What WA Police learnt from the massive global crime sting

The WA Police Commissioner believes there will be long-lasting affects on organised crime after yesterday’s global sting.

Underworld figures were tricked into using an encrypted messaging platform, which was created by the Australian Federal Police and the FBI to monitor more than 11,000 criminals across the globe.

Raids across the world resulted in hundreds of charges and police were able to unearth drug importations and distribution, planned assaults, kidnappings, murder plots and extortion.

140 officers from the Western Australia Police Force were involved in the operation and Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the knowledge gained from the sting will be invaluable for future policing.

“The real value will also be in the enormous intelligence that has been collected,” he told Gareth Parker.

“The millions upon millions of messages and the networks that we can now confirm, as to who talks to who, and what type of business they are in.

“We know they are into the crime business, so the intelligence value here is enormous.”

