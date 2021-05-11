6PR
What to expect from tonight’s federal budget

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
The federal government is poised to hand-down its second COVID-19 budget in just seven months.

Tonight’s budget will outline a series of spending measures to drive jobs, and cement Australia’s economic recovery after last year’s COVID downturn.

Australian Financial Review political editor Phil Coorey told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett “it will be a big job creation budget”.

“They decided they would keep spending money, to drive the unemployment number below 5 per cent,” he said.

“They believe that will have a material affect on fixing the bottom line.

“The deficit is still going to be frightening … and the debt will be about the trillion-dollar mark.”

Money will be allocated for infrastructure projects, housing, women’s health, and childcare.

But the centrepiece of the financial blueprint will be an $18 billion aged care plan.

