What teachers want from the future state government

The State School Teachers’ Union has named the commitments it wants the major parties to make ahead of the state election.

As well as 500 extra teachers over the next four years, the union wants upgraded technology at state schools to make face-to-face and at-home learning more effective.

President of The State School Teachers’ Union Pat Byrne told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett it would cost the state $25 million.

“500 new staff is fewer than one additional teacher per school across the state, so it isn’t a large demand.”

She says it’s necessary to address the “needs of schools across the state”.

The teachers’ union are also calling for more resources to deal with the mental-health and behavioural aspects of post-pandemic school life.

“The issues that are in schools today are widespread and they are far more prevalent than they used to be,” she said.

“In the interim teachers have to do the best they can, and in fact they are not mental health professionals.”

