What students are doing to protect their lunches from ravenous ravens

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Students from Santa Maria College have come up with inventive measures to protect their school lunches, with the school experiencing an increase in ravens rifling through their bags.

Santa Maria College deputy principal Simone Sawiris told Gareth Parker ravens are overwhelming the native bird population at the school. 

“We have quite a number of crows that have taken up residence at Santa Maria,” he said.

“We had a great initiative from one of our year five teachers who wanted to get the girls to look at ways we might be able to encourage more native birds into our school.”

Year five student Sophie shared her idea on air this morning.

